A new motorcycle emission standard in Singapore will be in effect on April 6, and all motorcycles in the island state will have to comply to the new rules, whether foreign or Singapore registered. Many Malaysians who live in Johor and commute to Singapore daily do so on two-wheelers, so this is vital.
According to the republic’s National Environment Agency (NEA), all motorcycles in Singapore must comply with the carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrocarbon (HC) gases emission limits in addition to smoke and noise emissions requirements.
The new CO limit is 4.5% while the new HC limit is 7,800 ppm for two-stroke bikes and 2,000 ppm for four-stroke engines. These are in addition to smoke (no smoke or visible vapour) and noise (99 dBA) limits.
The NEA says that emission testing will be conducted at land entry checkpoints and in enforcement blitzes by the Singapore government. Riders will be issued on the spot fines if their machines fail to comply with the new standards, and the fine amount will be the same for local and foreign registered vehicles.
all two stroke motorcycles confirmed non-compliant
Which company in Malaysia can do this test and ensure compliance b4 our brothers can safely ride to work across the causeway?
Malaysia je yang takde standard. bunyi moto kuat macam apa
Why we always lag behind in safety standards?
Even musang king with too much pesticides kena reject.
What r the people tasked to maintain standards doing?
Just makan gaji buta kah?
Why must Singapore always seem to have very high standards,and no one bothers here to do better than them?
I must agree with the failed politician from Langkawi who said…”LAZY”.