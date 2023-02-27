In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 February 2023 5:24 pm / 2 comments

From left to right: Anisha, Aina, Dini, Angella

Motorcycle racing tends to be a male dominated sport but Angella Wong would beg to differ with her participation in her maiden season of the 2023 Malaysian Cub Prix. Angella Wong Ann Qi, to give her full name, hails from Negeri Sembilan and is racing in the Yamaha Petronas Super Series on a Yamaha EZ115.

In her first season in motorcycle competition, 17-year old Angella says she decided to take up the sport for the challenge. “I like riding fast and feeling the wind on me,” says Angella.

From top left, clockwise: Angella, Dini, Anisha

Currently riding a Yamaha R15 on the street, Angella said she was encouraged to take up racing by her friend. “He asked me to join the race for the season and I thought, “why not?”,” Angella says.

Angella joins fellow female competitor Nur Anisha Muhd Zaini in the Yamaha Petronas Super Series. Other female motorcycle racer in the 2023 Malaysian Cub Prix are Nur Dini Uzma Abdullah in the AEON Credit Service Yamaha 135LC Tekhne Challenge class, as well as Nuraina Halisya Hamirudin in the Petronas Sprinta Pro-Am Cup.