In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 27 February 2023 5:03 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), together with its dealer partner Auto Pacifica, launched a new Mitsubishi 4S centre in Bintulu, Sarawak recently. This further expands MMM’s dealer network in the state to seven showrooms.

With a built-up space of 10,000 square feet, the 4S facility carries Mitsubishi’s brand identity and houses a customer lounge with WiFi access and a kid’s corner. There’s also a fully-equipped service centre with five service bays catering to aftersales requirements and customers can also make insurance renewals or trade-in their existing vehicles.

“Auto Pacifica started operating as a Mitsubishi Motors dealer since 2007, shortly after MMM was established in 2005, hence the dealership is no stranger to the Mitsubishi Motors family. Besides this showroom in Bintulu, Auto Pacifica has another Mitsubishi showroom in Miri and soon will be launching its third outlet in Kota Samarahan by the end of March 2023,” said Shinya Ikeda, CEO of MMM.

“As one of MMM’s top-performing dealers, contributing to Mitsubishi Motors’ market growth and making the Triton top two [pick-up truck] in Sarawak and Malaysia, Auto Pacifica is committed to serving the needs of Mitsubishi customers by enriching our services and brand experience. We are grateful for this business partnership and for a premium dealership that has continuously grown with year-on-year success,” he added.

The Auto Pacifica Mitsubishi 4S centre is located at Lot 4463 to 4470 (ground floor) and Lot 4467 to 4468 (first floor), Pier 99-3 Storey Shophouse, Subdivision of Lot 4474, 97000 Bintulu – along the main road of Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi. It is open from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday, and on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.