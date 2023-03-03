In Local News / By Mick Chan / 3 March 2023 2:46 pm / 0 comments

The state road from Sungai Tiram to Tebrau (J08) has been closed once again due to a landslide and cracks in the road that had occcured yesterday afternoon, Kulai district police chief superintendent Tok Beng Yeow has confirmed, according to Harian Metro.

This is a full closure of the road, and it will be closed to all vehicles. Previously, the road had been closed for two months due to a collapse that resulted in flooding, and the road had only reopened on February 22, the Kulai district police chief added.

The road from Sungai Tiram to Tebrau until Seksyen 10 (at the intersection to SWM – Seelong Environment Centre) has been closed due to a landslide, and the closure is expected to be for an extended period of time. A cliff has also collapsed at Jalan Impiana 20, Taman Impiana, Kelapa Sawit opposite Jalan Orkid 3.

There have been no casualties at either incident, Tok said. Continuous rain had caused movement of earth around corner of the road, and the moisture had caused the edge of the road to sink, he continued. This road has also been closed and a diversion has been set up at Jalan Orkid 3.