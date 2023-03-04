In Local News, Public Transport / By Paul Tan / 4 March 2023 6:48 pm / 2 comments

If you plan to attend the Blackpink Malaysia concert at 8pm today at Bukit Jalil National Stadium with public transport, you don’t need to worry about getting home as Rapid KL will be extending the Bukit Jalil LRT station operations until 1am. Interchange stations will also remain open to ensure that passengers can reach their final destination.

The Blackpink concert is not the only thing happening in the vicinity of the Bukit Jalil LRT station today, as there’s also Axiata Arena host the Malam Bulan Bintang concert, featuring local legends Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Datuk M. Nasir.

Not one, but two huge concerts at Bukit Jalil means the area will be a warzone. If you’re a BLINK – or more likely a chaperone considering this website’s audience, it’s wise to take the LRT. Riders are reminded to use Touch n Go cards, have enough credit in the cards, and wear masks in trains.