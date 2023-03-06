In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 March 2023 3:21 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia is the Shoei NX-R2 range of motorcycle helmets, priced from RM2,400, via authorised distributor Sinar Puncak. The base model NX-R2, priced at RM2,400, comes in five solid colours – Black, White, Basalt Grey, Matt Black and Matt Blue Metallic.

Moving up the range, the Graphics version of the NX-R2 is priced at RM2,899 and comes in four options – Accolade TC-10, Mural TC-10, Prologue TC-1 and Scanner TC-5. At the top of the lineup is the Rider collection featuring Marc Marquez racing number #93 and retailing at RM2,980, with two choices – Rush and Retro.

The NX-R2 is homologation approved to the ECE 22.06 safety standard for full-face helmets. Having been extensively tested in Shoei’s wind tunnel facility, the NX-R2 boasts of a 6% reduction in helmet lift and a 4% reduction in helmet drag, resulting in lower rider fatigue.

Additionally, improvements have been made to the six intake and four exhaust vents, streamlining the overall profile of the helmet. Wind noise has also been addressed in the NX-R2 with vortex generators reducing wind turbulence while an airtight visor window gives an air- and water-proof seal.

Other improvements include voluminous cheek pads and removable ear pads to reduce helmet internal wind noise. The NX-R2 is available from all authorised Shoei Malaysia dealers beginning next week and customers are encouraged to visit the GoMoto Experience Lab in SS2, Petaling Jaya, to obtain a shoe helmet fitting session to determine the best helmet fit.