In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 8 March 2023 3:48 pm / 0 comments

There’s a new Mitsubishi Motors 3S centre in Kemaman, Terengganu, and it’s operated by Okuan Motors. Sporting a vibrant facade, the new outlet’s identity is in with the brand’s global ‘Drive Your Ambition’ message.

With a built-up space of 5,000 sq.ft, the Kemaman 3S centre offers customers a comfortable lounge with WiFi and a kids corner. The fully-equipped service centre has three service bays.

“Okuan Motors has been with the Mitsubishi Motors family since 2015 with a 3S centre in Kuantan. As a strong dealership that is committed to raising the bar in customer experience, Okuan Motors expanded its footprint to Terengganu, opening another 3S centre offering both sales and after-sales services,” said Shinya Ikeda, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM).

“Today’s showroom launch is MMM’s sixth outlet in the Eastern region. It is to serve our customers better as we see a huge potential for business growth, especially for the Triton pick-up truck and Xpander seven-seater crossover. Okuan Motors has been one of our top-performing dealers in Pahang and we are optimistic that we will continue to work hand in hand to keep the sales momentum going,” he added.

The new outlet is located at F-56-57-58-G, Jalan Raja Udang 2, Kemaman River Front. It is open from Saturday to Wednesday from 8.45am to 5.15pm, and on Thursdays from 8.45am to 5pm.