By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 March 2023 3:46 pm

Produced in a very limited edition of only 29 units worldwide is the 2023 Indian Challenger RR. Hand-built, the Challenger RR is for racetrack duty only and intended for die-hard track riders and collectors.

The Challenger RR is built by S&S Cycle is tuned to the same 2022 race setup used in King of the Baggers racer Tyler O’Hara’s second championship win. The limited edition quantity of 29 units celebrates O’Hara’s #29 race number.

“Originally, the thought of road racing baggers was perplexing to many, and even downright offensive to some road racing purists. But in just three short years, King of the Baggers has emerged as the hottest thing in motorcycle racing as these bikes have rapidly evolved in their sophistication, and we thought it would be awesome to give people the opportunity to own the bike that holds the crown,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology and Service for Indian Motorcycle.

The build reads likes a wish list of performance components from S&S Cycle and includes a 2-into-1 race exhaust, 17-inch racing wheels, billet adjustable triple clamps. and chain drive conversion from the original belt drive. Other racing oriented parts are rear set foot controls, carbon-fibre saddle bags and fibreglass rear fender, adjustable handlebars and Saddlemen raised race seat.

Inside the 112 CID (1,835.8 cc) big bore cylinder/piston kit V-twin engine, S&S Cycles lends its expertise with the provision of CNC ported cylinder heads, S&S camshafts and air intake system with 78 mm diameter throttle body along with billet adjustable rocker arms.

Brembo supplies its M4 Monobloc four-piston callipers with SBS brake pads for the front wheel, clamping a pair of 330 mm brake discs. At the back, a single Hayes calliper grabs an EBC brake disc using SBS brake pads.

Suspension for the Challenger RR comes from Ohlins, with a pair of FGR250 forks and TTX rear shock absorber fitted. Rounding out the build is a Maxx fully programmable ECU, AIM DL2 integrated data logger and instrument panel, and a quickshifter.

“This bike is the real deal, much like when we released the venerable Indian FTR750, the Indian Challenger RR is a true race bike and is not street legal. Put in the right hands, it will reach the podium in MotoAmerica’s Mission King of the Baggers race series,” says Gray.