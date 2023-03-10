Puspakom will open for business this Saturday and the next Saturday, March 11 and 18. This extended operations is for selected branches across the country. The selected branches should be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays.
This time, a total of 17 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed. Below are the list of outlets open on the two Saturdays this month.
Klang Valley
- Wangsa Maju
- Cheras
- Petaling Jaya
- Shah Alam
- Padang Jawa
North
- Alor Setar
- Mak Mandin (Penang)
- Gopeng (Perak)
South
- Alor Gajah (Melaka)
- Seremban
- Johor Bahru
- Kluang
- Pasir Gudang
East Coast
- Kuantan
- Kota Bharu
East Malaysia
- Kota Kinabalu
- Kuching
