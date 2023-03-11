In Local News / By Paul Tan / 11 March 2023 5:51 am / 6 comments

After an introductory period where EV owners could charge for free, the Go To-U EV Lifestyle Hub in Rekascape, Cyberjaya has moved to a pay per use model. The fee to use the chargers is now set at RM1.60 per kWh.

The Rekascape chargers have the option to charge by kWh instead of by time because it is the recipient of an EVCS license from the Energy Commission of Malaysia. Though note that while an EVCS license allows per kWh instead of per minute time-based pricing, it is not compulsory for the charger operator to provide per kWh pricing, which is why many sites with EVCS license still continue with time-based pricing.

While per kWh pricing is deemed to be ‘fairer’ to all types of EVs because of the different rates that each EV can be charged at, time-based pricing has the advantage of discouraging charger-hogging at highway sites where there might be a queue to use the charger.

The Rekascape hub features two DC fast charging stations by Star Charge capable of delivering up to 60 kW of power. Each charger has two guns, so a total of four EVs can charge at the hub at the same time. If two EVs are charging at the same charger, the charger’s 60 kW of power is divided to 30 kW for each connected EV.

To operate the charger, you need to download the Go To-U app linked below.

LINK: Go To-U app on Apple App Store

LINK: Go To-U app on Google Play Store