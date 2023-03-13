In Local News / By Mick Chan / 13 March 2023 11:37 am / 1 comment

Electronics manufacturing services provider Betamek has signed a deal with Singapore-based semiconductor company Krakatoa Technologies for the expansion of its vehicle electronic product range into the development of a battery management system-on-a-chip for electric vehicles, The Edge Markets reported.

Krakatoa Technologies is a silicon intellectual property provider that focuses on power efficiency and customisation in system-on-a-chip designs for several business segments, according to New Straits Times.

The two parties in the MoU have agreed to further discuss and negotiate on the terms and conditions of the definitive agreement for the exclusive collaboration, according to the report by NST.

Based in Rawang, Selangor, Betamek was incorporated in 1989 for the manufacture of car audio systems. Betamek was appointed by Perodua in 1994 for the supply of in-car audio systems for the first-generation Kancil, according to the Betamek website.

“The MoU with Krakatoa Technologies is expected to enhance Betamek Group’s vehicle electronics product offerings and contribute positively to its revenue and expand its customer base in the near future,” said Betamek managing director Mirzan Mahathir in a statement.

The collaboration is consistent with the group’s overall corporate strategy in expanding its business in providing experience and know-how in the automotive electronics manufacturing services market, Mirzan added.

The collaboration had aligned with corporate strategy to discover opportunities to expand the business that provide valuable experience, and as a guide in the electronics manufacturing services market, Mirzan said. This MoU will be effective for 12 months upon execution, and may be mutually extended by both parties, according to New Straits Times.