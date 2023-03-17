In Cars, Land Rover, Lifestyle / By Paul Tan / 17 March 2023 4:06 pm / 0 comments

Lego will be launching a new Land Rover set on April 4, 2023 based on the Defender 90. It’s part of the Lego Icons range, and will consist of 2,336 pieces.

We’ve already seen a Defender from Lego back in 2020, but that was the Lego Technic 42110 based on the latest version of the Defender. This Lego 10317 is based on the classic Defender 90.

The Lego 10317 set can build two different versions of the classic Defender 90 – one that looks pretty much stock, and another more hardcore offroader version with a winch, a snorkel, and a roof rack. Once built, the Classic Defender 90 model will have a functional steering and a working suspension.

The Classic Defender 90 set will cost US$239.99 according to Lego’s website, and VIP sales will start a few days earlier on April 1, 2023.

We don’t see any signs of it being open for preorder in Malaysia yet, but if you want to pick up the 42110 set based on the modern Defender, it’s been around since 2020 so you can do that in the meanwhile.