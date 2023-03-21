In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 21 March 2023 3:38 pm / 0 comments

We know the Toyota Vios and Yaris as twins, one sedan, one hatchback. It’s even more obvious in Thailand, where the sedan is known as the Yaris Ativ. However, parent Toyota has now decided that the siblings will go their own way. There’s an all-new Vios (launched yesterday in Malaysia) and Yaris Ativ based on the DNGA platform, but the hatchback lives on with yet another facelift.

No worries if you’ve lost count – me too. The ASEAN Yaris was first introduced in 2013 and received its first major update in 2017, with the next refresh arriving in 2020. This is the third one then, but it’s a big one, literally.

The B-segment hatch now sports a full-width mouth of a lower grille and the single-barrel projector headlamps are new and distinctive, ‘pierced’ by the bumper and underlined by a LED daytime running light strip. No change to the rear lights, but the bumper – with faux vertical outlets at the extremes – is fresh. Cement Gray Metallic joins the colour options list and you can opt for a black roof, as before.

No big revamp for the dashboard, which gets a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen head unit on Premium and Premium S variants. An 8.0-inch screen is standard for the Smart, while the base Sport gets a 7.0-inch unit. All but the base system have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. There are new seat designs, updated trim and USB-C ports but no digital meter panel seen on the DNGA Vios and Peroduas.

Under the hood is the familiar 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 92 PS and 109 Nm of torque. The naturally aspirated 3NR-FKE is paired with a CVT gearbox and the claimed fuel consumption is 23.3 km/l. Similarly, there’s no change on the safety front – top variants get Pre-Collision System (AEB), Lane Departure Alert, RCTA and Blind Spot Monitor. No adaptive cruise control.

In Thailand, the base Yaris Sport retails for 559,000 baht (RM73,020), followed by the Smart at 619,000 baht (RM80,863), the Premium at 679,000 baht (RM88,701) and the range-topping Premium S at 694,000 baht (RM90,656). Compared to the 2020 facelift, prices are up by around 10,000 to 15,000 baht (RM1,306 to RM1,959). There are also style packs called Lusso, Chiaro and Presto.

In recent times, we have seen more integration between Daihatsu/Perodua and Toyota’s ASEAN products. Will the debut of the next-generation Yaris coincide with the fourth generation of fellow B-segment hatchback and Malaysian champion Perodua Myvi? New DNGA-based Yaris/Myvi 4G twins in the pipeline? We’ll see.

