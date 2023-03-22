In CFMoto, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 March 2023 12:00 am / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia is the 2023 CFMoto 450SR sports bike, priced at RM28,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Available at all CFMoto authorised dealers immediately, the 450SR comes in two colour options – Black or White.

Powered by a liquid-cooled parallel-twin fed by EFI and displacing 450 cc, the 450SR puts out 49.6 hp at 9,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 39 Nm coming in at 7,600 rpm. Equipped with twin balancer shafts to reduce vibration, the 450SR’s engine is developed and designed internally by CFMoto.

Power gets to the back wheel via a slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. For braking, the 450R gets a Brembo four-piston calliper on the front wheel clamping a single 320 mm disc while the rear gets a single-piston calliper and a 220 mm diameter disc with two-channel ABS as standard.

Front suspension uses non-adjustable 37mm diameter upside-down forks while the back end gets a preload-adjustable monoshock. Rolling on 17-inch wheels front and rear, the 450SR wears 110/70 front and 150/60 rear CST tyres.

Inside the cockpit a TFT-LCD screen features Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone and displays all the necessary information along with a built-in 4G connection. This allows for over-the-air firmware upgrades, security and anti-theft functions and real-time vehicle information.

Fuel for the 450SR is carried in a 14-litre tank while seat height is set at 795 mm and dimensions are 1,990 mm length by 735 mm width by 1,130 mm height. The 450SR uses a mechanical throttle and this eliminates the convenience of ride modes while its closest competitor in Malaysia is the Kawasaki Ninja 400 SE ABS.