In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 22 March 2023 4:37 pm / 0 comments

This Subaru currently on display at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) has a price tag of 55 million baht, which is about RM7 million. Of course, this isn’t just any Subaru but a Prodrive P25, which is limited to just 25 units globally and was built to celebrate the iconic Impreza WRC 97 that made its debut a dominated the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 1997.

Prodrive’s association with Subaru has been well documented, as the British outfit was instrumental in the success of the 555 Subaru World Rally Team (SWRT). The Japanese brand celebrated its success in the WRC by releasing the Impreza 22B STi in 1998, and the P25 is Prodrive’s ultimate take on the model.

Under the bonnet, there’s a 2.5 litre flat-four engine that serves up over 400 hp and 600 Nm of torque thanks to a long list of performance parts, some of which are bespoke. Power is sent to all four wheels via six-speed X-shift sequential gearbox that is joined by an AP Racing twin plate clutch, an active and adjustable electronic centre differential as well as limited-slip differentials front and rear.

In the spirit of rallying, the P25 also comes with a launch control system that combines a fly-by-wire throttle and clutch in the floor-mounted pedal box to automatically take the car through first, second and third gear for optimal acceleration from standstill without any driver intervention. With this, the car will get from 0-100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

Other driving-related features include Bilstein two-way dampers that are adjustable for compression and rebound, while the springs and anti-roll bars are optimised for tarmac handling. AP Racing brakes are also present, with vented discs measuring 380 mm and six piston calipers at the front, while 350-mm vented discs and four piston calipers are at the rear.

The powertrain is just part of the reason why the P25 is so expensive, as the original two-door WRX chassis used as a base is paired with a boot, bonnet, roof, sills, door mirrors, front and rear quarters, WRC-style rear wing and bumpers that are made of a carbon composite panels to keep it below 1,200 kg. A WRC-style “fly-off” hydraulic handbrake, which automatically disengages the centre differential to remove drive to the rear wheels is also included in addition to the standard electric park brake.

This particular unit comes optioned with the Lightweight Competition Interior Pack which removes the rear seats and replaces the driver and passenger seats with lightweight racing seats that feature six-point harnesses – a partial safety cage is also fitted.

Despite the exorbitant price tag – it retails from 460,000 British pounds (about RM2.5 million) when first introduced – every single P25 was sold in just a few days. This example available for purchase is the only one imported into the country by Target Car Center, which is also the sole distributor of Brabus cars in Thailand.