In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 March 2023 1:10 pm / 5 comments

The Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) has introduced a two-hour parking limit in the commercial area of Section 52 (commonly known as PJ State or PJ New Town) to free up more parking bays for visitors. This echoes what the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) has done at six areas under its jurisdiction.

“When I drive past, I rarely see any available parking bays in Section 52,” said Petaling Jaya mayor Mohamad Azhan Md Amir in a report by The Star. “It is fully occupied most of the time by those who work here. This might deter others from visiting restaurants. I want this area to be more accessible to the public, and for businesses to benefit from the two-hour [parking] limit,” he added.

Payment of parking fees for the two-hour parking bays (outlined in orange) can be done via the Smart Selangor and Flexi Parking apps. Along Jalan 52/2 and Jalan 52/4, 50 parking bays have been reserved for this, so motorists who want to park for longer can do so at Kompleks A, which has 422 bays. Alternatively, there’s also Kompleks C with 398 bays located near the Sultan roundabout.

Mohamad Azhan also said that by the end of May this year, MBPJ would extend the two-hour parking limit to the Section 14 and SS21 Damansara Utama commercial areas. The PJ mayor also said Mohamad MBPJ had collected RM15.4 million in parking revenue last year, the highest amount among local councils in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran welcomed the move and said MBPJ should consider adding more two-hour parking bays. “We welcome public feedback on this implementation. I feel it should be introduced in Petaling Jaya Old Town and Section 17 too” he said.