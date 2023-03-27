In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 March 2023 7:00 pm / 1 comment

2023 Modenas Kriss 110 Disc Brake

Updates for the underbone motorcycles in the Modenas Malaysia range, the 2023 Kriss 110, priced at RM3,917 and the Kriss 110 Disc Brake (DB), priced at RM4,437, with pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Available immediately at authorised Modenas dealers, the Kriss 110 comes in Blue, Black and Yellow while the Kriss 110 DB can be purchased in Blue, Black and Red colour options. As the naming suggests, the Kriss 110 comes with mechanical drum brakes front and rear while the Kriss 110 DB gets a hydraulic disc brake on the front wheel and a mechanical drum brake at the back.

Both Kriss 110 models are powered by a Euro 3 compliant, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC mill. With a displacement of 108 cc, the Kriss’ power output is rated at 6.7 hp at 8,000 rpm with 6.7 Nm of torque, while power goes through a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive.

2023 Modenas Kriss 110

Updates to the Kriss 110 include a new headlamp design and USB charging port for the rider’s electronics. Riding conveniences include a 6.6-litre storage compartment located under the seat and hazard light switch.

An analogue instrument panel displays speed while an LED fuel gauge shows level in the 4.2-litre fuel tank. Weight for the Kriss 110 is listed as 97 kg with suspension using telescopic forks in forks and twin shock absorbers in the rear with preload-adjustment.