In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 30 March 2023 11:34 am / 1 comment

The government is considering proposals for the construction of an LRT line in Johor Bahru, Sinar Harian has reported. A private firm has submitted a proposal for the construction of the LRT Line, transport minister Anthony Loke has said, according to the report.

At the 15th state legislative assembly last year, Johor public works, transportation and infrastructure exco Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said that Johor aims to develop an LRT system to help ease traffic congestion in the state.

Regarding the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link, Loke said that the ministry of transport has asked MRT Corp to ensure that the project is executed on schedule. The transport minister said that the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link project is progressing smoothly, and although it has encountered delays, MRT Corp is working to rectify the situation, Sinar Harian reported the minister as saying.

“I have given instructions from time to time in order for the bilateral project between the two countries to be completed by the end of 2026, and subsequently become operational in 2027,” Loke said.

In December last year, it was reported that Nylex Malaysia proposed to enter into discussions with CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles from China for the construction of an LRT system in Johor Bahru. This would be connected with the Rapid Transit (RTS) Link that is being constructed between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

The contract for the RTS was won by Ekovest Construction, and through a letter of intent, CRRC Changchun had agreed to take on the project as a turnkey contractor.