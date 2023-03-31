In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 March 2023 3:47 pm / 1 comment

For Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour Vietnam, the 2023 Honda Blade gets an update, with local pricing at 19.25 million dong (RM3,617). There are three model variants if the Vietnam market blade offer – Special, Sports and Standard.

Differentiating the three models are the brake, with the Standard getting mechanical drums brakes on the front and rear wheels. Meanwhile, the Sports and Special come with a single hydraulic disc brake on the front wheel.

Wheels are also different between the Blade variants, the Standard coming with spooked wheels and tubed tyres while the Sports and Special get alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. A minor detail is the brake calliper and shock absorber spring on the Blade Sports is painted red while the Special gets silver callipers and springs.

Power comes from a 109.1 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 8.3 hp at 7,500 rpm and 8.65 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. With both electric and kick starting the Blade comes with a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive.

The Blade carries 3.7-litres of fuel in the tank and other equipment includes an instrument panel with gear position indicator and halogen headlight. Overall weight of the Blade is 98 kg while the seat height is set at 769 mm.