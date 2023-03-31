In Aston Martin, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 31 March 2023 3:13 pm / 4 comments

The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is now available in Malaysia after first making its debut back in 2021 to celebrate the brand’s return to Formula 1. Available as a coupe or roadster, the sports car starts from RM978,000 before taxes, duties and other options.

Developed based on the official safety car used in Formula 1, the Vantage F1 Edition comes with a more powerful 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 535 PS, which is 25 PS more than a regular Vantage.

Meanwhile, peak torque remains unchanged at 685 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm, although it can be sustained for much longer to increase tractability and in-gear urgency. In terms of performance, the zero to 100 km/h sprint is completed in 3.6 seconds for the coupe (3.7 seconds for the roadster), while the top speed is 314 km/h (305 km/h for the roadster).

The AMG-sourced mill drives the rear wheels though a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission with an optimised torque cut during upshifts to reduce shift times and increases the feeling of directness and precision.

The car’s chassis also gets some tweaks in the form of a stiffer front structure for better steering feel and response. The adaptive dampers also get reworked internals to enhance their effective force range, with Aston Martin saying this enables a noticeable improvement in vertical body control – both through high-speed compressions and over crests – without any deterioration in low-speed compliance.

Other revisions include an increased rear spring rate and lateral stiffness to sharpen turn-in, increase traction and ensure compliance with the front-end’s rate of response, along with a recalibrated steering system. This version of the Vantage is also the first to get 21-inch wheels paired with bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyres.

To mimic the F1 safety car, the celebratory Vantage also comes with a comprehensive aero kit that delivers 200 kg more downforce than the standard car. The kit includes a full-width front splitter, front dive plans, underbody turning vanes and a large rear wing. To complete the look, there’s a vaned grille as standard, carbon-fibre exterior detailing, unique graphics and quad exhausts.

An Aston Martin Racing Green paint colour is a good fit to match the race car, but you can also option Jet Black and Lunar White – all complemented with a Solid Matte Dark Grey racing graphics. Inside, you’ll find Obsidian Black leather and Phantom Grey Alcantara upholstery and trim, with a choice of Lime Green, Obsidian Black, Titanium Grey or Spicy Red contrast stripe and stitching.