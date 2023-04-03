In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 April 2023 9:51 am / 0 comments

Dungun district police have announced that there will be a road closure at Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan, specifically at Durian Mentangau on the T118. The full closure to all traffic will be from April 4-7, and it’s to facilitate launching beam works for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

The trunk road will be closed in two sessions a day, from 9am to 12.30pm and again from 2pm to 5pm. Local cops have suggested alternative routes to Kuala Terengganu and Kuantan. For those from Kuantan heading north, take the route to Kemaman and Paka; those heading south from KT, take the road to Pulau Serai – Che Lijah. See the maps above.

Alternatively, one can go on the LPT2 highway or Jalan Jerangau Jabor. Plan your journey and follow the instructions of the personnel at the work site. Drive safe.