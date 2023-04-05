In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 April 2023 10:10 am / 3 comments

Resurfacing work is ongoing at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) during the fasting month. The resurfacing is a condition of homologation requirements for 2023 from the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

Cost of the resurfacing is estimated to be RM10 million, according to an SIC spokesperson. The track areas resurfaced are from turn 7 to turn 12, otherwise known as the “South” part of SIC.

With SIC seeing almost full utilisation since the lifting of MCO restrictions last year, certain areas of the track were found to be uneven and bumpy. The tarmac mix used for the resurfacing work is locally sourced and applied under supervision of a consultant.

SIC last underwent resurfacing in February 2016 with further remedial work carried out after reports of water seepage on the track.