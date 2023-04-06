In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 April 2023 10:55 am / 4 comments

A first of its kind service in Malaysia is the Flux motorcycle subscription service. The service is based on a security deposit up front and a subscription term of between 24 to 60 months, with the option to purchase at the end of the subscription.

The monthly subscription fee includes insurance and road tax as well as servicing and maintenance, replacement of selected wear and tear items – the customer only pays for brake pads/discs and tyres, flexible contracts, a concierge service and the ability to swap between different bike models during the subscription period.

Flux currently offers several models of motorcycles and scooters on its subscription plan. These are the Yamaha Y15ZR and 135LC, the Honda RS150R and Wave 125i, and the Blueshark R1 and R1 Lite electric scooters as well as the Vespa LVX150, amongst others.

The process begins by the customer first choosing one of three plans – 24, 26 or 60 months – and a mileage package – 2,000 km, 2,750 km or unlimited. A guaranteed future value will then be set by Flux depending on the selected plan, e.g. the longer the subscription period, the lower the guaranteed future value.

The customer then makes a reservation online and pays the security deposit/downpayment with the selected motorcycle or scooter delivered within seven days. A benefit of the Flux motorcycle subscription plan is road tax and insurance renewal will be performed by its concierge service, along with reminders for scheduled maintenance.

At the end of the subscription period, the customer can then return the motorcycle or opt to purchase it for the guaranteed future value. Additionally, the plan allows for not only swapping between different bike models but can also be swapped between motorcycles and cars provided by Flux.