Paul Tan / 6 April 2023 4:01 pm

Are you a Disney fan? Then you’ll like this special edition Hyundai Ioniq 5 “Disney100 Platinum Concept”, which is a first of its kind creative collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and a car company.

The base car is a Gravity Gold Matte finish Hyundai Ioniq 5, which then gets a bespoke 20 inch alloy wheel design complete with a ‘hidden Mickey’. There are lamp screens with Disney sparkle animations across the headlamps and tail lamps.

Getting into the car, you’ll be greeted with iconic Disney music on the interior screens, and there’s also pixie dust design etching on the moon roof.

There’s also Disney100 logos here and there, exterior badging, embossed on the front seat headrests and center console, and on the floor mats.

Hyundai notes that some of the features above are featured on the show car only, and the actual production model might differ, which indicates a consumer might be able to buy a Disney edition Ioniq 5 eventually.

We’re thinking the sparkle animation screens on the exterior might be hard to implemento on a production car, but they sure look cool!