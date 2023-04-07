In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Danny Tan / 7 April 2023 6:32 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has opened the largest Volvo Car Damage Repair Centre in Malaysia. Operated by iRoll Ipoh and located in Juru, Penang, the 40,000 sq.ft. facility is equipped with ‘state-of-the-art systems complying with the latest green technology’.

“The opening of our newest and biggest Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre facility in Penang marks our commitment to providing our customers with top-notch after sales care service. Our customers have always been a priority and with our third such centre opening in less than a year, they can be assured that they are taken care of with Volvo’s international standard of care,” said Charles Frump, MD of VCM.

Juru was chosen due to its strategic location in the northern region and its proximity to major highways. VCM says that the centre’s modern and functional design complements the Scandinavian inspired aesthetic of the Volvo brand.

Car-O-Liner is a highlight. The powerful and accurate body and chassis alignment system enables technicians to detect all damages, even those that may not be visible to the naked eye. With Car-O-Liner, the body frame of a damaged car can be realigned to factory standards with precision, speed and safety, VCM says.

The centre also has the PIVAB mixing room and extend spray booth. The PIVAB mixing room provides technicians with a controlled atmosphere to mix paint accurately and consistently, while the PIVAB extend spray booth helps remove fumes and particles from the air, which provides a healthier and safer space for staff.

The Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre in Juru, Penang is located at Lot 829, Jalan Saga Jaya 3, Taman Perindustrian Saga Jaya.