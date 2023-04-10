In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 10 April 2023 4:55 pm / 0 comments

Perodua has announced it delivered 32,179 vehicles in March 2023, which is 29% higher when compared to the 24,936 units sold in February this year, while also being 20.2% more than the 26,759 units it sold in the same month last year.

“These achievements can be attributed to several factors, such as our efforts to fulfil the Penjana orders before its deadline on March 31, 2023, production improvements throughout the supplier ecosystem and better coordination within our sales network,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

With this, the carmaker’s sales tally for the first quarter of 2023 is 78,564 units, an increase of 27.5% compared to the same period in 2022 that saw 61,624 deliveries. “Despite these achievements, there are still a small number of Penjana orders that we were unable to fulfil; to these customers, we will honour the sales exempt amount guaranteed under the initiative and we apologise for the long wait,” Zainal said.

As for production, last month saw Perodua’s manufacturing arm churn out 33,666 units, bringing its year-to-date (YTD) total to 84,800 units. This is 33.9% more than the 63,325 units produced in the first quarter of 2022.

Over the coming months, Zainal said Perodua will look to further build on these achievements as the order banks for its models continue to be healthy. He added that the sustained production growth has managed to reduce the waiting period for certain models.

“In fact, for some of our models, the waiting period has been reduced significantly; only particular models such as the Bezza, Axia and Alza have a slightly longer waiting period based on their respective variants and colour,” Zainal explained.

Still touching on the matter of production, Zainal said the global price of raw materials has decreased recently, which has helped ease cost pressures for suppliers, Perodua as well as most of the automotive players. “These favourable conditions will give us a chance to build up our stock faster while at the same time enable us to reduce the waiting period for our customers,” he commented.

For 2023, Perodua said in January that it is targeting sales to hit a record 314,000 units – 11.3% more than the 282,019 units in 2022 – with the production goal being 330,000 cars.