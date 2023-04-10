In Local Bike News, Local News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 April 2023 5:15 pm / 0 comments

Following a heavy thunderstorm and rain on the evening of March 8 in Sepang district, Sepang International Circuit (SIC) suffered damage. An initial assessment of the affected areas revealed damage including detached roof canvases, uprooted trees, and damaged billboards.

However, the full extent of damage is yet to be determined. No casualties were reported amongst staff on duty during the incident.

In the interest of visitor safety, certain areas of SIC will remain closed until further notice as repair work continues. Day-to-day operations at the circuit will continue as usual, according to the official press statement.