12 April 2023

BYD Cars Malaysia has announced that the Atto 3 fully electric crossover has reached 1,000 units delivered to customers in the country. This follows its earlier reaching its 100-unit vehicle delivery milestone just over one month after it was officially launched in December last year.

For comparison with other EVs on sale in Malaysia, the BMW iX also reached the four-figure mark, having sold nearly 1,000 units of the iX as of January 2023; it will have surpassed the mark by this point. This was having gone on sale in August 2021, which means the German EV has been on sale for over a year; the Atto 3 managed the feat in around 100 days.

Of course, the two EVs occupy different segments and therefore, price points, with the RM150k launch starting price of the Atto 3 coming in at less than half that of the iX xDrive40, which started from RM420k at its launch; this has since been revised lower to start from RM361k in 2022.

In Malaysia, BYD aims for an annual sales volume of 3,000 units for the Atto 3, and its 1,000-unit volume achieved this month suggests that the Chinese brand is well on its way to achieving its target for the Malaysian market.

Given its sales volume, it’s easy to see why the BYD Atto 3 is possibly the most important EV currently on sale in Malaysia. We’ve reviewed the Atto 3, here; what do you think of this EV?

