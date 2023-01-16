In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 January 2023 4:16 pm / 0 comments

Deliveries of the BYD Atto 3 have begun in Malaysia, with the first 100 units being handed over to customers in a special handover ceremony held yesterday. This comes just a little over a month after the fully electric crossover was formally introduced last December.

As we previously reported, the Atto 3 has been well received by car buyers here, with 1,000 orders collected since it its launch. With the first 100 orders already fulfilled, the race is on to bring in more units of the fully-imported (CBU) electric vehicle (EV) – 500 more units are already headed our way.

Offered in two variants, the Atto 3 starts at RM149,800 on-the-road without insurance for the Standard Range with a 49.92-kWh battery. This allows for a range of 410 km following the NEDC (345 km WLTP), and if that isn’t enough, there’s the Extended Range that has a 60.48-kWh battery that is good for 480 km NEDC (420 km WLTP) – this costs RM167,800.

Both options feature a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) 310 Nm of torque, which allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds The Atto 3 is built on 400-volt electrical architecture and supports AC charging (Type 2) up to 7 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2), the latter at a max rate of either 70 kW (SR) or 80 kW (ER). At 80 kW, getting from 0-80% state of charge can be reached in 45 minutes, and car also has a V2L function to power other appliances.

On the range-topper, standard kit includes 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, faux leather seats, powered front seats, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitor, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, LED headlamps, a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen, automatic air-conditioning, an NFC key card, a built-in dashcam, eight speakers, a powered tailgate, multi-colour ambient lighting, a PM2.5 air filter and wireless phone charger.

All variants get six airbags plus a centre side airbag for the driver (inside shoulder), full ADAS with stop and go for the ACC, autonomous emergency braking, a blind spot monitor and door open warning are standard.

The factory warranty is six years or 150,000 km, while the Blade EV battery’s separate warranty is for eight years or 160,000 km. There’s another separate warranty for the drive unit – eight years or 150,000 km for the motor, motor controller, DC assembly and electric control assembly

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3 Extended Range in Malaysia

