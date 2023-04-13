In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 13 April 2023 2:51 pm / 1 comment

Clean energy solutions provider Gentari has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lotus Cars Malaysia (LCM) for exploring collaboration on green mobility infrastructure deployment, which took place today alongside the Malaysian market launch of the Lotus Eletre fully electric SUV.

The MoU covers a period of two years, and will see Gentari partner with LCM for exploring possibilities on electric vehicle charging infrastructure at LCM’s facilities and in public areas, along with EV charging packages for owners of Lotus EVs. At this signing, Gentari was represented by chief green mobility officer Shah Yang Razalli, while LCM was represented by general manager Tengku Ezan Ley.

Other potential areas of collaboration targeted for exploration include the introduction of zero-emissions vehicle fleet solutions in Malaysia, renewable energy deployment at LCM facilities and a digital platform with LCM, according to Gentari.

“Today, we are partnering with Lotus Cars Malaysia to make it easier for drivers of its high-performance cars to also reduce their carbon footprint with every kilometre travelled. This is part of our purpose in solving the world’s most pressing sustainable energy needs, to change how we live today, in securing a better future,” said the chief green mobility officer of Gentari.

“This collaboration will allow us to better support our Lotus EV customers starting with the all-electric Eletre Hyper-SUV. Enhancing connectivity to Gentari’s fast-growing EV charging network will help increase convenience for our customers so they can effectively plan their trips and reduce range anxiety,” said the GM of Lotus Cars Malaysia.

Gentari has most recently launched a 60 kW DC charger at Hotel Perdana in Kota Bharu, Kelantan to become the first publicly accessible, 24/7 DC charger in the state. This is also the first DC charger launched in collaboration with PNB, which aims to install 59 chargers across 18 PNB properties by the end of this year.