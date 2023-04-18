In Technology / By Paul Tan / 18 April 2023 2:08 pm / 0 comments

LINK: 70mai Omni X200 – from RM599

70mai is now offering the Omni X200 dashcam in Malaysia. It looks quite unlike any other dashcam, shaped more like an egg-like external CCTV camera rather than the typical design of dashcams we’re used to. It’s also available in a striking red and beige design instead of the typical black or grey.

The key unique selling point of the 70mai Omni X200 is the fact that the camera lense can move. The section that the camera is mounted on can rotate 360 degrees (well, technically 340 degrees), so it can even turn inwards to face the driver.

The camera has a 140 degree field of view f/1.5 lens paired with a OS2K10 sensor, with a resolution of 1920x1080p and a 60 fps frame rate. There’s also a small 1.2 inch screen on the device.

The mic on the Omni isn’t just used to record sound for the video, you can actually use to to give voice commands such as to capture a video.

Other than using the movable camera to shoot a vlog by rotating it to face the driver, it can also move to track people walking past the car while parked.

Speaking of parked, for it to function while parked you’ll have to buy the 4G hardwire kit to wire it up to your car’s fuse box. And you’re right on the name being peculiar, it seems the hardwire kit has a 4G cellular modem in it and adds the ability to add a SIM card so you can access the dashcam remotely.

You can buy the 70mai Omni X200 for RM599 with 32GB storage, or add on the 4G hardwire kit for RM779. Buy it through the link below.

LINK: 70mai Omni X200 – from RM599