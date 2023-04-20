In Local News / By Paul Tan / 20 April 2023 3:52 pm / 3 comments





Image: Plugshare – MINI Electric charger at Eco Sanctuary

Wheelcorp Premium has launched a triple gun 50 kW DC charger at Sanctuary Mall in Eco Sanctuary, Kota Kemuning. The DC charger has three guns – 22 kW AC Type 2, 50 kW CCS2 and 50 kW Chademo.

Payment for the charger can be done with the JomCharge app. All three guns including the AC gun are priced at RM1.20 per minute, so it’s best to use the DC gun if your car has DC charging capability.

If you haven’t downloaded JomCharge yet, get it from Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

This is the second MINI-branded charger that we’ve heard of. There is another at Skudai R&R in Johor. Interestingly, all the MINI-branded chargers are on JomCharge, while BMW chargers are on ChargEV.