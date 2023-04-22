In Cars, SEAT / By Paul Tan / 22 April 2023 10:18 pm / 0 comments

Almost four years after the Cupra Tavascan was first shown as a concept car at Frankfurt 2019, it’s here in production ready form. The Tavascan is the Spanish Cupra brand’s second EV and is essentially the ‘hot and spicy’ counterpart to the ‘original recipe’ Volkswagen ID5 coupe SUV.

It’s built on the same Volkswagen MEB platform and has two power outputs – either 285 PS single motor rear wheel drive or the VZ model’s 340 PS dual motor all wheel drive, the latter being able to hit 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds. No performance stats released for the single motor for now.

Range is up to 548 km thanks to a 77 kWh battery pack, which seems to be the single option available for the car. It can be charged via DC at a rate of up to 135 kW.

The Cupra Tavascan will be built at Volkswagen Group’s Anhui plant in China.