In Local News / By Mick Chan / 26 April 2023 3:27 pm / 0 comments

Following the acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by Goodyear that was completed in June 2021, the Cooper Tires brand now operates in the Malaysian market under the Goodyear umbrella, and Cooper Tires is offering its range of all-season performance as well as 4X4 and pick-up truck tyres at selected Goodyear Autocare outlets throughout Malaysia.

According to the Cooper Tires webpage within the Goodyear Malaysia website, the Cooper Tire range in Malaysia consists of six tyre models – the Zeon RS3-G1, Discoverer ATT, Evolution CTT, Discoverer UTS, Discoverer AT3 4S, and the Discoverer AT3 LT/XLT.

The Zeon RS3-G1 is described as a high-performance, all-season tyre for performance vehicles, and is offered in sizes ranging from 205/55R16 to 255/45R20. Also in the tarmac-focused range is the Evolution CTT, a SUV and crossover tyre aimed at highway use; this is offered in sizes from 225/60R17 to 255/45R20.

Next, The Discover UTS pitched as an ultra high-performance tyre, aimed at luxury SUVs. featuring dual central ribs and a diamond-cut tread pattern steering response and precision; the sidewall gets elastic bead construction, plus an enhanced base later for ride comfort. This is currently offered in a single 20-inch size, at 235/55R20.

Click to enlarge

For more rugged applications, the Discoverer ATT is an all-terrain tyre for SUVs and pick-up trucks, blending off-road toughness with highway comfort. The Discoverer ATT is offered in 16- to 18-inch sizes, from 245/70R16 XL to 285/60R18 XL.

Joining the 4X4 range of tyres is the Discoverer AT3 4S, featuring a five-rib all-terrain tread pattern for greater off-road capability as well as maintaining traction on wet and dry roads, while tread sipes reduce stone retention and drilling. This is offered in a sole 18-inch size of 265/65R18.

Capping the 4X4/pick-up truck range from Cooper Tire is the Discoverer AT3 LT/XLT, which gets Durable Tread Technology for hauling of heavier loads while reducing wear as well as being constructed to withstand rocks and gravel. Its traction shoulder section aid traction over mud and boulders, while offering stronger abrasion and puncture resistance. Ledges between tread blocks help eject stones and gravel to minimise tyre damage, while sound barrier grooves reduce road noise, according to Cooper Tire.

“Now with Cooper Tires on board with Goodyear, we are able to merge our specialty as the top-tier replacement tyres alongside theirs so its a valuable outcome for us as well as our consumers. We foresee the synergy of brands will bring about an increase and [a] wider spectrum of product offerings to consumers, at the same time expanding further in the local tyre market,” said Goodyear Malaysia MD Alex Ng.