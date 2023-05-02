In BMW, Cars, Local News, MINI / By Danny Tan / 2 May 2023 2:45 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia is introducing the BMW and MINI Value Service Campaign, which provides owners of selected BMW and MINI models that are five years and older the opportunity to a series of service and repair packages that include genuine parts and accessories at attractive all-inclusive prices, with up-to-date service know-how.

From now until May 31, owners of selected models will be able to enjoy complimentary engine oil service and a 30% discount in labour charges with every purchase of one of four packages offered. Each package comprises of a specific set of BMW and MINI genuine parts, including brake pads and brake disc, batteries, wipers, V-belt, belt tensioner, tyres, as well as engine and transmission mountings.

The selected models include the BMW 3 Series (F30 and F90), BMW 5 Series (F10 and E60), BMW 7 Series (F02 and E66), BMW X1 (F48 and E84), BMW X3 (F25 and E83) and BMW X5 (F15, E53 and E70). For MINI models, it includes the Clubman (F54 and R55), Countryman (R60) and Cooper S (F55, F56 and R56). Contact your dealership for further details and pricing.

“BMW Group Malaysia continuously strives to develop programmes that enhance the Premium Ownership Experience for our loyal customers. Our new Value Service Offer exemplifies our commitment in providing excellent aftersales services to our loyal customers and supporting them on their BMW or MINI ownership journey – ensuring that the promise of Sheer Driving Pleasure remains true, regardless of how old their beloved vehicle may be,” said BMW Group Malaysia MD Hans de Visser.

There will be a second phase of the campaign that will run from June 1 to December 31. In H2 2023, owners of the same models will enjoy a 20% discount on the four packages, along with the 30% reduction in labour charges.