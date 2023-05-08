In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 May 2023 1:34 pm / 0 comments

Launched during the Malaysian Autoshow is the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE, priced at RM88,888. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and there are three colour options – Champion Yellow/Metallic Mat Sword Silver dan Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Black.

Powered by a DOHC, liquid-cooled V-twin displacing 1,037 cc, the V-Strom 1050DE – now in its third generation – gets 105.5 hp and 100 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel.

Differentiating the V-Strom 1050DE from the base model V-Strom 1050 is the installation of of spoked wheels – 21-inches in front while the rear remains at 17-inches – shod with Dunlop Trailmax Mistour tyres. Also standard on the ‘DE’ spec V-Strom 1050 is “gravel” mode, complementing the three available ride modes.

The V-Strom 1050DE also gets taller suspension, giving 190 mm of ground clearance compared to the base models 165 mm. Kayaba provides the 43 mm diameter upside-down front forks, fully-adjustable, and preload-adjustable Kayaba monoshock.

In the electronics riding suite is the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). This gives the rider Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), Motion Track Brake System, Cruise Control System, Hill Hold Control System, Load Dependent Control System, Slope Dependent Control System, Suzuki Easy Start System dan Low RPM Assist.

Also standard fitment is the up-and-down quickshifter. Other riding equipment includes a thicker handlebar, smoked windshield which is shorter than stock and switchable ABS for the rear wheel when going off-road.

Specific to the Malaysia market is the shorter seat for the V-Strom 1050DE. This places the rider 850 mm off the ground, compared to the stock 880 mm seat height.

The V-Strom 1050DE weighs in at 252 kg with a 20-litres of fuel carried in the tank. A full range of official accessories is available, including touring luggage, heated grips and fog lights.