8 May 2023

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has announced the launch of three new BYD 3S centres in the Klang Valley. The first is located in Ara Damansara, and is operated by SDM subsidiary Sime Darby Beyond Auto (SDBA).

Developed at a cost of around RM11 million, the 3S centre – which has a 19,375 sq ft built-up area – is equipped with the latest facilities and retail concept complying with BYD’s brand identity. The facility, which is manned by 48 personnel, has a total of four service bays with the capacity to service up to 270 vehicles a month.

The second BYD 3S centre is in Glenmarie, and is managed by BYD Sisma Auto. The 21,527 sq ft facility has a showroom that can display up to nine vehicles and a service area equipped with 10 service bays. As for the third 3S centre, it’s located in Cheras. Run by Millenium Autobeyond, the 21,323 sq ft facility has the capacity to display up to four cars and is equipped with five service bays.

Customers can enjoy a variety of amenities in these new BYD 3S centres such as comfortable lounges, complimentary WiFi service, charging bays as well as refreshments.

“As one of the key players in the automotive industry, the opening of three BYD 3S centres is a testament to our commitment towards spurring more electric vehicle (EV) adoption amongst Malaysians as we strive to provide world-class sales and after-sales services to our BYD customers,” said Sime Darby Group CEO Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson.

“We are pleased to have established strong partnership with our dealer partners – Sisma Auto and Millenium Autobeyond – and we look forward to offering Malaysians innovative and sustainable BYD vehicles and solutions that meet their mobility needs and contribute to a greener future,” he added.

By the end of 2023, SDBA expects to further grow its dealer network across the country, with expansion planned in the northern and southern region.