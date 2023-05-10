In Viral / By Paul Tan / 10 May 2023 9:25 am / 8 comments

Videos of an accident that took place on Langkawi Island went viral late last night where a Toyota Vios was found crashed. The most unusual thing about the accident was drivers involved – yes they were two.

Two brothers aged three and six years old attempted to drive the car to a store, with the older brother controlling the steering wheel while the younger brother controlled the pedals.

The Vios suffered severe damage to the front left side as a result of the incident. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities occurred when the car crashed. As of now, no official statement has been issued by the authorities regarding this incident.

The parents or guardians of these children can be charged under Section 39(5) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allowing underage drivers to operate motor vehicles.

Let us all be vigilant and not allow underage children to drive or ride motor vehicles. We may be able to pay fines if found guilty, but what if a loss of life occurs?