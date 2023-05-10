Videos of an accident that took place on Langkawi Island went viral late last night where a Toyota Vios was found crashed. The most unusual thing about the accident was drivers involved – yes they were two.
Two brothers aged three and six years old attempted to drive the car to a store, with the older brother controlling the steering wheel while the younger brother controlled the pedals.
The Vios suffered severe damage to the front left side as a result of the incident. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities occurred when the car crashed. As of now, no official statement has been issued by the authorities regarding this incident.
The parents or guardians of these children can be charged under Section 39(5) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allowing underage drivers to operate motor vehicles.
Let us all be vigilant and not allow underage children to drive or ride motor vehicles. We may be able to pay fines if found guilty, but what if a loss of life occurs?
Budak 6 tahun bawa kereta? Mana mak ayah dia? Bahaya wey. pic.twitter.com/qMquTRkchS
— Bbiy. (@twtbiy) May 10, 2023
Nasib baik Allah lindung… Allahmdulillah selamat, semoga lepas nie Semua kena hati2 takut terjadi lagi sebegini.. Budak…
Posted by Honeyzone Langkawi on Tuesday, 9 May 2023
Comments
Anak saya x pernah keluar rumah tanpa izin….dia anak baik…
Bullshit, parents negligence definitely, all these parents should learn how to take care child, pandai beranak x tau jaga anak
Luckily no one gonna suffer years in jail for some idiot negligence
Beranak mcm arnab xreti jaga anak puih
reminds me of the cartoon animation, Madagascar, where there is a scene that shows the 2 penguins driving a car.
almost this is another incident similar to the long case in johor.. whose fault ? Is the parent get charged? really?
Punish their useless parents.
Must be char siew strawberry generation parents.
What made the children think they could drive?
Is it because parent had put him on the lap to play steering wheel before (while parent controls the pedals)?
The children play arcade game and think they can drive in real world?
Someone must have put that idea in their mind.
Just my assumption.
plat number 4152 ya, hari ni rabu.
the 3y.o… how the hell???!!!