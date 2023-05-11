In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 11 May 2023 9:51 am / 0 comments

The all-new Perodua Alza has won the Malaysia Good Design Award (MGDA), which is the highest recognition from the government for the design industry. Organised by the Malaysian Design Council (MRM), a strategic design agency under the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI), Perodua is the only automotive brand to receive the award this year.

The awards ceremony, which included the presentation of the MGDA 2022 and Certified Industrial Designer (CIDe) certifications, was officiated by MITI secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak. “This recognition reflects Perodua’s commitment to delivering innovative and well-designed products to our customers,” the carmaker wrote in a post on its official Facebook page.

Launched in July last year, the second-generation Alza is underpinned by the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) and is a larger vehicle than its predecessor. The seven-seater is powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 106 PS (105 hp) and 138 Nm of torque, with drive going to the front wheels through a D-CVT.

Prices start from RM62,500 on-the-road without insurance for the base X variant before going up to RM68,000 for the mid-spec H, followed by the range-topping AV at RM75,500. You can check out our thoughts of the award-winning MPV in our written and video reviews.

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV with GearUp bodykit, accessories