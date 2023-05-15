In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 15 May 2023 5:47 pm / 0 comments

Honda has revealed the sixth-generation CR-V for the European market, and the C-segment SUV will hit showrooms in the continent later this year. There, the CR-V is now fully electrified – Europeans can choose from a hybrid and, for the first time, a plug-in hybrid. There’s no pure-ICE option.

Both the e:HEV hybrid and e:PHEV plug-in hybrid powertrains feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct injection Atkinson-cycle petrol engine that has been revised to enhance efficiency, refinement, and dynamic performance across the range, Honda says.

No figures were given, but in Thailand, the i-MMD powertrain in the CR-V e:HEV is similar to that on the Civic e:HEV, with a 2.0 litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and e-CVT working together with two electric motors for a total system output of 204 hp (207 PS) and 371 Nm from 0 to 2,000 rpm.

Honda says that the e:PHEV uses the same on-board electric motors as its e:HEV stablemate “to provide impressive acceleration, quick charge times and a highly competitive all-electric only range”. The plug-in hybrid has 82 km of pure electric range, which means it can complete the majority of daily trips on electric drive alone, Honda says. When the battery temperature is at 25 degrees, a 100% state of charge can be achieved from empty in just 2.5 hours.

A CR-V e:PHEV was announced in China last month, and the figures from that market is 215 hp and 335 Nm of torque, with an EV range of 73 km and average fuel consumption of 62.11 km/l.

At 4,694 mm long and 1,865 mm wide, the new CR-V is 71 mm longer and 10 mm wider than the SUV it replaces, while wheelbase has grown by 40 mm to 2,700 mm. Honda’s midsize SUV has always been much more spacious inside than its wheelbase suggests, thanks to signature clever packaging, and this one is no different. There’s a seven-seat option in Thailand, although not many customers there are expected to go for the extra (small) seats.

There are five variants in the Land of Smiles. The Turbo E 2WD kicks off the range at 1,419,000 baht, which is equivalent to RM189,187. Next up is the 1.5 Turbo ES 4WD at 1,599,000 baht (RM213,185) and the 1.5 Turbo EL 4WD 7-seater at 1,649,000 baht (RM219,814).

These variants are powered by the now familiar Honda 1.5 litre turbo engine, which pushes out 190 hp at 6,000 rpm and 242 Nm of torque at 1,700 to 5,000 rpm. By the way, our current CR-V’s 1.5L turbo unit is rated at 193 PS and 243 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm. The CVT gearbox is also a known quantity.

The other two Thai variants are hybrids – the e:HEV ES 4WD at 1,589,000 baht (RM211,737) and the range-topping e:HEV RS 4WD at 1,729,000 baht (RM230,393). Honda Malaysia is is set to launch the new CR-V here this year. We should be getting the 1.5T and e:HEV in our market, but not the e:PHEV. Check out the Euro and Thai specs below – what do you think of the new CR-V?

GALLERY: 2023 Honda CR-V, Euro-spec

GALLERY: 2023 Honda CR-V e:HEV RS 4WD, Thailand spec