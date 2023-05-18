In Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 18 May 2023 11:34 am / 3 comments

At this year’s Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, Bulldog Racing will run a MINI John Cooper Works GP with a six-speed manual gearbox in the VT2-FWD class. To mark the occasion, MINI tapped into its love of releasing limited-run models by bringing out the new MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition.

Just 999 examples of the 1to6 Edition will be available worldwide, each one only offered with a six-speed manual transmission – hence the name. Power comes from the same 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine used in a regular JCW that serves up the same 231 PS (238 hp) and 320 Nm of torque as a regular MINI Cooper John Cooper Works.

To make sure the 1to6 Edition stands out, it gets an all-black exterior featuring Midnight Black paint, Piano Black trim as well as 18-inch Circuit Spoke wheels finished in Circuit Black. You also get a good number of model-specific logos in silver, white and red, while the grey stripes boast a repeated manual transmission graphic to further show your support to “save the manuals.”

More edition-specific ‘1to6’ emblems and logos are found inside the black and red cabin to remind you that you’re in something special, including on the door sills, dashboard, steering wheel, floor mats and even the key fob. There’s also ‘One of 999’ black lettering on the left side of the steering wheel as a sign of the car’s limited availability, along with stainless-steel pedals – three of them.