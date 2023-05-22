2023 Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 – 2,500 units to celebrate hot hatch’s 25th anniversary; 207 PS, 7DCT

In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 22 May 2023 11:11 am / 2 comments

The original Volkswagen Polo GTI was launched back in 1998, and to celebrate the hot hatch’s 25th anniversary this year, the company has released a new special edition model called the Polo GTI Edition 25.

Priced at 35,205 euros (about RM173k), the Edition 25 will be available to order in Germany from June 1. As standard, the car comes with a specially tuned sports suspension that lowers the body by 15 mm as well as the XDS electronic differential lock.

The engine is the same 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder TSI petrol unit that was introduced with the Polo GTI facelift, making 207 PS (204 hp or 152 kW) and 320 Nm of torque. This drives the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that enables a 0-100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds.

These figures are no different from a regular Polo GTI, but the Edition 25 does get some exclusive equipment like 18-inch Adelaide alloy wheels in gloss black, a black roof and black side mirrors, red brake calipers and trim strips, chrome-plated tailpipes, sport seats trimmed in perforated black-red leather with stitched GTI logos and glossy black interior trim with red GTI lettering.

Owners will also be reminded they are in an Edition 25 thanks to the door sill trim that has ‘One of 2500’ on it, while the sports steering wheel bears the ‘25’ logo at its base. In addition to the GTI colours Pure White, Kings Red Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic, Smoke Grey Metallic and Deep Black Pearl Effect, the Edition 25 is also offered in Ascot Grey.

For the money, the kit list also includes IQ.Light LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist and LED daytime running lights and the IQ.Drive assist package that allows for partly automated driving, with the Travel Assist system capable of handling steering, braking and acceleration at speeds from 0 to 210 km/h using Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Assist. There’s also an eight-inch Ready2Discover touchscreen infotainment system as standard, but two other systems are also optionally available.

Like other Polo models, the Edition 25 is manufactured in Volkswagen’s South African plant in Kariega. If the exclusive door sill trim wasn’t already an indicator, only 2,500 units of the special Polo GTI will be available to customers.