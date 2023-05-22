Rolls-Royce Spectre EV wait list stretches until 2025

In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Mick Chan / 22 May 2023 3:14 pm / 0 comments

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is one car that will require its future owners to be patient, as the wait list for the luxury marque’s first-ever fully electric production vehicle currently stretches into 2025, reports Inside EVs.

“If you order today, you probably will take delivery in 2025. Our intention [is 15 months]; mid- to long-term we might see spikes, but my intention is not that our clients need to wait many years until they take delivery of one of our products,” said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös to the website.

Customers in the luxury segment would not appreciate wait times of more than two years, or hearing that the car is sold out before actual units have rolled off the production line, Müller-Ötvös said. ” I think that is by all means bad production planning, nothing else,” the CEO continued.

Development of the Spectre was informed by lessons learnt from past Rolls-Royce electric concepts such as the 102EX and the 103EX, the latter leading to the production version of the Spectre.

“We learned a lot about range [and] about charging times [with the concepts], and it was clear that we don’t need to be number one with outrageous range or whatever, but a range of 500 km is totally sufficient for our clients,” Müller-Ötvös said.

Development of the model also gave “the right logic behind battery size,” as well as what was required of the body shape, and the vehicle’s overall look. “It’s a very fine balance between range, battery size and subsequently the compromises you suddenly get with the entire design of the car,” the CEO noted.

The Spectre is the British luxury marque’s first production all-electric model, which packs a pair of electric motors providing all-wheel-drive and a combined output of 585 PS and 900 Nm of torque. Kerb weight is 2,975 kg, which can be propelled from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Construction of the Spectre is not of a dedicated EV platform but from the the brand’s Architecture of Luxury, which has been designed from the outset to accommodate electric powertrains, and which already underpins current models such as the Cullinan and the eighth-generation Phantom.

