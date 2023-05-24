Lexus Klang by PCM Klang Motor now officially open; brand’s first eco-friendly showroom with green tech

In Lexus, Local News / By Mick Chan / 24 May 2023 11:08 am / 2 comments

Lexus Malaysia has opened its latest showroom in the Klang Valley with Lexus Klang, which is operated by PCM Klang Motor and claimed to be the brand’s first eco-friendly showroom in Malaysia. Lexus Klang began operations on January 1, 2023.

The Lexus Klang showroom and dealership is located at Lot 1137, Jalan Kepayang, 41050 Klang, Selangor, and is claimed to have been designed with the latest in green building technology, and outfitted with sustainable materials with a longer lifespan that traditional building materials. Here, the showroom uses furniture such as repurposed oil drums.

Energy-efficient LED lighting and motion sensors are used in order to reduce energy and water consumption, says the company. In addition, the new Lexus Klang showroom is in line with the brand’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, it said.

“We are excited to open the first eco-friendly Lexus showroom here in Klang and hope to pave the way for more sustainable efforts moving forward. We are proud to offer our customers one of the best and most sophisticated experiences with this showroom, which blends harmoniously with our respect for the planet as we strive for a greener future,” said Lexus Malaysia president Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy.

As part of the official UMW Toyota Motor network, the Lexus Klang showroom operated by PCM Klang Motor offers existing Toyota customers trade-in schemes when choosing to upgrade to Lexus models. For after-sales services, Lexus customers in the Klang region will be served by the PCM Klang centre in nearby Sungai Rasah.

