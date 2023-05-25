DS4 crossover hatch spied in Malaysia, coming soon?

In Cars, DS Automobiles, Local News, Spyshots / By Danny Tan / 25 May 2023 6:10 pm / 0 comments

What’s this sharp-looking hatchback wearing trade plates? Spotted in Penang by Farizul, it’s the current-generation DS4, which was first revealed by Citroen’s premium offshoot in February 2021.

The second-generation DS4 debut three years after the original – formerly known as the Citroen DS4 – was discontinued. The five-door hatchback was designed to appeal to both crossover and traditional hatch buyers, its maker says.

The new DS4 sits on an improved version of the Efficient Modular Platform (EMP2), and it measures 4.4 metres long, 1.83 metres wide and 1.47 metres tall. That’s much longer and lower than the Citroen DS4 sold in Malaysia a decade ago, and is about the length of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, but wider, as you’d have noticed from the pics.

Click to enlarge

A highly-sculpted profile, long and distinctive LED daytime running lights, flush door handles and huge wheels – 19- and 20-inch alloys are offered – means that this DS is attention grabbing, just like most models that come from this French brand, really. No shortage of flair, that’s for sure.

It’s more conventional under the hood. The launch engines were 130 hp, 180 hp and 225 hp versions of the PureTech petrol range, plus a 130 hp BlueHDi diesel. There’s also an E-Tense plug-in hybrid that pairs the 180 hp petrol unit with a 110 hp electric motor for a total system output of 225 hp, and a pure electric range of 50 km.

So, what’s the DS4 doing here? Perhaps you shouldn’t read much into this, as Stellantis has its ASEAN hub in Gurun, Kedah after taking over the factory from Naza in 2021.

Since then, we’ve seen weird (for us here in Malaysia, at least) and wonderful models roaming on local roads, including things like the Opel Mokka, Citroen C4 and even the DS9 flagship sedan. Just another day of tropical hot weather testing and data collection, perhaps.

Bermaz is now handling Peugeot in Malaysia, but it did not take up the Citroen and DS brands – surely the group has its hands full with Peugeot, Kia and Mazda? Anyway, check out the edgy DS4 below, it’s pretty cool.

GALLERY: 2021 DS4