Newly-upgraded Mitsubishi 4S centre opens in JB

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 29 May 2023 4:15 pm / 1 comment

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) and authorised dealer MM Supreme recently unveiled a newly-upgraded Mitsubishi Motors 4S centre in Johor Bahru. Sporting a more vibrant facade, the 4S centre elevates Mitsubishi Motors’ brand identity with the global brand message ‘Drive Your Ambition’.

Located at Jalan Angkasa Mas 2, Kawasan Perindustrian Tebrau 2, the 15,000 sq.ft. showroom has an ‘inclusive environment’ that can display up to four vehicles, plus a customer lounge with WiFi and a kid’s corner. The service centre comes with six bays and is equipped with body and paint services that can handle accident repairs.

“Mitsubishi Motors and MM Supreme have been business partners since 2009. Within 14 years of strong business partnership, MM Supreme has already established three Mitsubishi showrooms in Johor, with the first in Batu Pahat in 2009, followed by Muar in 2011, and has now upgraded its footprint to Johor Bahru, opening another 4S centre. This shows MM Supremes’ confidence in the brand, and commitment to further strengthen Mitsubishi’s presence in Malaysia,” said Shinya Ikeda, CEO of MMM.

“The showroom launch is to serve our customers better as we see a huge potential for business growth, especially for the Triton pick-up truck and Xpander seven-seater crossover. The MM Supreme group is the highest sales contributor in Johor. We are optimistic that we will continue to work hand in hand to keep the sales momentum going, and we are ready to serve more customers from Johor better,” he added.

MM Supreme’s JB 4S centre is open from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 6pm.