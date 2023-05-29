Perodua, Public Bank collaborate to provide financing facilities to dealerships, online submission of docs

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 29 May 2023 2:40 pm / 0 comments

Perodua and Public Bank have signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) to provide financing facilities to Perodua authorised dealers. The deal will enable Public Bank to interface and facilitate digitalisation via online submission of hire purchase end-financing applications to the bank, including uploading of basic application documents and tracking of application status.

“Perodua is also Malaysia’s first and biggest energy-efficient vehicle (EEV) manufacturer. On our part, supporting the growth of the EEV industry is a key pillar of the bank’s climate agenda, where Public Bank had mobilised over RM30 billion in domestic EEV financing by the end of 2022. As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of the EEV industry, Public Bank has increased its EEV lending target from RM25 billion to RM33 billion by 2025,” said Public Bank MD and CEO Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek.

“Thus, there is strong synergistic potential where Public Bank and Perodua can continue to work together, in not only growing our respective business, but also contributing positively toward ESG initiatives for the betterment of our society and the world,” he added.

In a statement, Public Bank said that it is committed to contribute to the sustainable development of our communities and fuel the nation’s automotive industry and chart stronger progress together in years to come.

Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that this three-pronged deal addresses the need for the current and future Perodua activities. “I hope this collaboration will further elevate our respective organisations to greater heights,” he said.

Perodua signed a MoC with Maybank earlier this year, and you can read more on how these digitalisation collaborations assist dealers here.