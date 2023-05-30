Used Honda City GM6 (2014-2020) Buyer’s Guide

In Buyer's Guide, Cars, Honda / By Harvinder Sidhu / 30 May 2023 1:14 pm / 3 comments

If you’re in the market for a reliable used sedan, the Honda City GM6 may just be the perfect fit. Since its launch, it has been hailed for its space, performance, and value. But what should you look for when buying a used Honda City GM6? Here’s a guide.

Overview

The Honda City GM6 stands out in the B-segment due to its impressive rear passenger space, best in its class. With a wheelbase length of 2,600 mm, it provides ample room for both drivers and passengers. The 536-litre boot was also segment-leading at launch time, offering considerable storage space for luggage or shopping.

Model Years

The Honda City GM6 was first launched in 2014, and was updated with a facelift in 2017. It remained on sale up to 2020, when it was replaced by the 5th gen car in October 2020.

Given that the last unit of the City GM6 would have been sold in September 2020, its 5 year warranty would only expire sometime in September 2025. Buying it now would mean a car that still has a considerable amount of warranty left.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the 2014 City houses a 1.5 litre SOHC i-VTEC engine, which is known for its durability and power. The engine produces 120 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,600 rpm.

When inspecting a used City, check for any unusual noises or issues during a test drive. The car comes with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which should transition smoothly between gears.

The first ever Honda City Hybrid in Malaysia

The very first Honda City Hybrid was launched in Malaysia sometime in 2017. The engine used here isn’t the one found in the regular City facelift, but a unique Atkinson cycle DOHC i-VTEC unit with 110 PS and 134 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Combined with a 30 PS (22 kW)/160 Nm electric motor, the system produces a combined 137 PS and 170 Nm of torque.

Honda claims that the Sport Hybrid i-DCD (Intelligent Dual-Clutch Drive) system delivers performance equal to that of a conventional 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated engine (the Civic 1.8 makes just 4 PS/4 Nm more), with much lower fuel consumption.

Design and Aesthetics

The 2014 Honda City has a sleek design, with the dashboard pushed forward and the hip-point brought back, which along with a longer wheelbase, helps maximize the interior space​​.

The 2017 facelift of the Honda City has a more significant remodeling, with redesigned LED headlights on the top-spec V variant, a slimmer chrome bar, and a more elegant front bumper design. The rear bumper design is sportier, and new two-tone alloy wheels are introduced​.

Fuel Efficiency

The Honda City GM6 is also noted for its improved fuel consumption – 17.5 km/l according to Honda’s own tests. This makes it an economical choice for a used car, especially for those who frequently drive long distances or commute daily. For the City hybrid model, the claimed official figure is 25.6 km/l.

Safety Features

The Honda City GM6 is equipped with ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, and dual-airbags as standard. The E and V grades also feature Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist. VSC stability control was made standard on all variants when the 2017 facelift model onwards. We recommend buying a car with VSC.

If you are considering a used unit, please check with Honda Malaysia if the chassis number of the car is involved in a Takata airbag recall, and perform the recall as soon as possible.

Honda City specs and pricing





Honda City 2014 spec sheet – click to enlarge

Honda City Hybrid spec sheet – click to enlarge

Honda City GM6 Available Colours

When it was launched in 2014, the Honda City was available in five colors: Modern Steel Metallic, Alabaster Silver Metallic, Taffeta White, Crystal Black Pearl, and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic.

In 2015, Dark Ruby Red Pearl was added to replace the blue. The 2017 facelift added a new hero colour, Lunar Silver Metallic. In 2019, Passion Red Pearl was added to replace Dark Ruby Red Pearl.

When purchasing a used City, ensure the paintwork is in good condition, and there are no major scratches or dents. Honda City GM6 used car prices will vary based on mileage, condition, and the specific variant, so compare prices from different sellers to ensure you’re getting a fair deal.

Warranty

The Honda City originally came with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty. This means cars registered in the second half of 2018 onwards (at time of publishing this story) should still have the original warranty remaining.

If you’re buying a car from 2018 onwards, check whether the warranty is still valid. This is because if the car is not serviced at authorised Honda service centres, the warranty would be void. Service history is an important factor when buying used cars, a well-maintained car should have regular service records.

Honda City Review

You can read our previously published Honda City reviews here:









What do Honda City owners think of their cars?

We analysed a total of 62 owner reviews of the Honda City GM6 on CarBase.my’s Owner Review section and this is what we found. You can also read the owner reviews yourselves via the links below.

Pros:

Excellent fuel efficiency: Owners consistently praise the car’s fuel economy, stating that it has great fuel consumption and an efficient engine.

Performance and handling: Owners appreciate the responsiveness of the i-VTEC engine, the car’s power delivery, and the handling, which some describe as wonderful and stable.

Spacious interior and trunk: The Honda City has been lauded for its large cabin and boot space. One owner noted that the trunk could hold many items, while others emphasized the impressive legroom in the rear seats.

Value for money: Owners believe that the Honda City provides good value for its price, with one noting that it offers C segment features at a B segment price.

Safety features: The Honda City is commended for its safety features, including vehicle stability assist (VSA), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and multiple airbags​.

Comfort: Owners find the seats supportive and comfortable, and they appreciate the quiet and smooth drive the car provides.

Ergonomics and design: Some owners appreciate the car’s ergonomic design and stylish look, praising elements such as the armrest and car knob placement, as well as the touch screen LCD.

Econ Mode: This feature, which helps improve fuel efficiency, is liked by several owners.

Sound system: The car’s sound system, which includes 8 speakers, is noted as a positive aspect by some owners.

Reliability: Some owners mention that they have not experienced major issues with the car after several years of use​.

Boot space: The spacious boot, which can be expanded with fold-down backseats, is seen as a significant plus. One owner even mentioned it could accommodate an IKEA flat-pack shelf.

Other features: Additional features like rear air conditioning vents, smart entry & push start, a 7-inch head unit, touch screen air conditioning panel, auto volume, and one-touch signal are also appreciated.

Cons:

Obviously no car is perfect, and these imperfections make themselves more obvious the longer you own a car. Here’s some negative points on the Honda City as listed by owners on CarBase.my.

Some owners reported noise issues, including a squeaky dashboard and noises coming from the driver’s side door. Several owners mentioned poor build quality, including uneven bumper clips and other defects. One owner mentioned that the suspension feels stiff, leading to a bumpy ride on certain roads.

Some owners felt that the steering wheel size should be bigger for better comfort. There are also reports of steering rack issues, which is said to cost around RM2,000 or so to fix.

Some suggested improvements include improving local assembly quality especially with respect to bumper clips and better paint quality particularly on the front bonnet.

Used Honda City price

A quick check on local classifieds sites reveal prices for the Honda City GM6 starts from RM38k for a 2014 model. The Honda City facelift is priced around RM52k for a 2018 model year. The 2018 hybrid model seems to be priced around the same. For a 2020 model year car, we found pricing from around RM59k all the way up to RM78k. These prices are based on what we observed at time of publishing.

We also checked myTukar Certified’s list of cars for sale and found three used Honda City GM6 for sale.

There’s a 2016 E spec model with 95,191km mileage going for RM54,800 and a 2019 facelift S spec model with 73,898 km mileage going for RM64,900. The lowest mileage model is a 2017 V spec model with 67,764km mileage going for RM68,500.

All myTukar Certified cars have undergone a rigorous 160-point inspection to ensure they are reconditioned to be in the best roadworthy state possible. All damage, major or minor has been listed in a detailed Inspection Report. You can view the inspection report in each listing by clicking “View Full Inspection Report”.

In the 160 point report, go to the “Underbody And Under The Hood” section. You will see a line item “Rack And Pinion, Linkage & Boots”. This will apply to the RM2,000 steering rack issue mentioned above.

In conclusion, the Honda City GM6 is a practical and reliable choice for a used car, boasting impressive space, performance, and fuel efficiency.

As with any used car purchase, it’s important to thoroughly inspect the vehicle and its records before making your decision. Happy hunting!