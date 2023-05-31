PLUS Seremban R&R Petronas temp closure tonight

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 31 May 2023 12:31 pm / 0 comments

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petronas station at the Seremban R&R in Negeri Sembilan (KM274.4 southbound) will be temporarily closed from today midnight (May 31, 11.59 pm) till 2am on June 1 for maintenance works.

Note that this closure is specifically for the Petronas station and not the entire R&R, which will remain open. If you’re in the habit of fuelling up at this R&R, or cutting it close, keep this in mind. The gates will be closed for just a short two-hour period though, so if it’s an emergency, you can get a drink at the R&R and wait it out.

Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.