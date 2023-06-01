2024 Audi A6 and A7 receive mild facelift – updated equipment lines, new colours, more standard kit

In Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2023 4:40 pm / 0 comments

Audi has given the A6 and A7 a mild facelift for the 2024 model year, which also sees a reorganisation of the trim structure for these models. Set to go on sale from June 1 in Europe, the A6 Sedan and Avant will now be offered with basic, advanced and S line packages, while the A7 Sportback get the basic and S line options.

A Singleframe grille with a new honeycomb structure is the default for the A6 and A7, with the differentiator between trims being how they are presented. The basic line’s grille is finished in Matte Black with a chrome frame, while the A6-specific advanced line gets a Dark Chrome finish for its grille along with rear diffuser blades in Selenite Silver and 18-inch wheels.

Meanwhile, the grille on cars with the S line package has chrome inserts and the redesigned side air intakes at the front have elements in Matte Black with Platinum Grey inserts, with the latter hue also applied on rear diffuser blades on the A6 (the A7 get chrome here). The S line package also adds wider side sills, 19-inch wheels and sport suspension.

The performance versions of both models, namely the S6 and S7, get their own Singleframe grille with aluminium-style inlays and more prominent side air intakes at the front, which are painted in Matte Black (S6) or Matte Dark Chrome (S7). The front spoiler is painted in Selenite Silver on both models.

Buyers will be able to choose from 12 exterior colours for the 2024 model year, including Arcona White and Madeira Brown Metallic for the first time. S and S line cars can now also be ordered in Grenadine Red Metallic and Ascari Blue Metallic.

Inside, the decorative inlays now come in eight different variants, with new additions being wood inlays in Olive Tree Natural and Ash Volcanic Gray Natural as well as inlays covered with Dinamica microfibre.

Audi also provides an S line interior package that comes with a black dashboard and roof lining, which are accompanied by a multifunction steering wheel with contrast topstitching, black shift paddles and wheel grips in perforated leather. Other items that come with the S line package are stainless steel pedals and footrest, illuminated door sill trims and model-specific upholsteries: ‘Sequenz’ fabric/leather for the A6, ‘Frequenz’ Dinamica microfibre/leather for the A7.

The standard kit list also gets revised, with the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit now present in both the A6 and A7 models. The basic headlamps are also full LED units with a contoured daytime running light signature and park assist plus are now default fitments.

Finally, Audi says its customers have an affinity for dark wheels, so the available options have been updated so that more than half of the options are in a stealthier hue, with sizes ranging from 17 to 21 inches depending on which part of the options list is ticked.